Cases of baby formula recovered after theft at Port Hope, Ont. pharmacy: police

Several cases of baby formula were recovered following a theft at a pharmacy in Port Hope, Ont., last week.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers launched an investigation following a theft at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Jocelyn Street on Dec. 12.

Police say the investigation determined that just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 12, a girl and two males arrived to an adjacent parking lot in a black Ford Explorer.

They entered the store and one male soon exited with two unpaid cases of Enfamil A plus Premium Baby Formula. Police say the female exited while pulling a shopping cart with unknown, unpaid merchandise.

A short time later a male suspect was observed by police leaving the area on foot, but police were unable to arrest him.

The suspect vehicle was later located near a Tim Hortons on Toronto Road.

The female youth was located in the vehicle and taken into custody. A search of the vehicle located several cases of baby formula.

Police did not say if any charges were laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or at online at 222tips.com.