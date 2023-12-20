Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Cases of baby formula recovered after theft at Port Hope, Ont. pharmacy: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 20, 2023 8:47 am
Click to play video: 'Baby formula costs creating desperate situation for some families'
Baby formula costs creating desperate situation for some families
RELATED: Baby formula has risen more than 20 per cent in the last year, and the increase is hitting people hard. Meghan Neufeld with BabyGoRound talks about how critical the situation is and how organizations and social media are filling the gaps – Nov 26, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several cases of baby formula were recovered following a theft at a pharmacy in Port Hope, Ont., last week.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, officers launched an investigation following a theft at a Shoppers Drug Mart on Jocelyn Street on Dec. 12.

Police say the investigation determined that just before 4 p.m. on Dec. 12, a girl and two males arrived to an adjacent parking lot in a black Ford Explorer.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

They entered the store and one male soon exited with two unpaid cases of Enfamil A plus Premium Baby Formula. Police say the female exited while pulling a shopping cart with unknown, unpaid merchandise.

A short time later a male suspect was observed by police leaving the area on foot, but police were unable to arrest him.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect vehicle was later located near a Tim Hortons on Toronto Road.

The female youth was located in the vehicle and taken into custody. A search of the vehicle located several cases of baby formula.

Police did not say if any charges were laid.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or at online at 222tips.com.

Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices