Health

Sask. expands pharmacists’ minor ailment treatment capabilities

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 12:20 pm
Prescription drugs are seen on shelves at a pharmacy in Montreal, Thursday, March 11, 2021. View image in full screen
Prescription drugs are seen on shelves at a pharmacy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Saskatchewan is expanding the list of health conditions pharmacists will be able to help patients treat.

Under the new expanded scope of practice, pharmacists will be able to prescribe medications to treat nausea and vomiting in pregnancy and recurrent genital herpes for both men and women.

“Pharmacists prescribing in specific circumstances provides patients with improved access to health care services,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “Pharmacists are valuable members of our health care team and these expansions allow them to maximize the use of their skill set for Saskatchewan patients.”

Pharmacists are required to take training and meet competency requirements as established by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals and follow mandatory prescribing guidelines.

“It’s exciting to see a growing list of minor ailments for which pharmacists can prescribe medications,” Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals registrar Jeana Wendel said. “It’s a big step in keeping the public safe while easing pressures on the health system.”

Saskatchewan pharmacists were first granted the authority to prescribe for four minor ailments in 2011. Since that time, the list has expanded to 30 conditions, including the two new conditions.

There are approximately 1,220 practising pharmacists in more than 425 licensed community pharmacies in Saskatchewan.

