Crime

One person arrested following big police presence in North Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 19, 2023 12:31 pm
An unfolding police incident in North Vancouver had police asking everyone to avoid an area of Lytton Street. View image in full screen
An unfolding police incident in North Vancouver had police asking everyone to avoid an area of Lytton Street. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke
North Vancouver RCMP say one person has been arrested following a “police incident” on Lytton Street on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were at the scene but it has now concluded safely.

They did not provide any further details at this time.

Const. Mansoor Sahak of North Vancouver RCMP told Global News that they were asking people not to share any photos of the police operation on social media.

He said any risk was contained to the area on Lytton Street and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

