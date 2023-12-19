One person arrested following big police presence in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver RCMP say one person has been arrested following a “police incident” on Lytton Street on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers were at the scene but it has now concluded safely.

They did not provide any further details at this time.

Const. Mansoor Sahak of North Vancouver RCMP told Global News that they were asking people not to share any photos of the police operation on social media.

He said any risk was contained to the area on Lytton Street and there is no ongoing risk to the public.