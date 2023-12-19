Menu

Canada

Welding led to deadly explosion at Quebec propane company, safety board says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2023 11:47 am
Firefighters work the scene after an explosion at a propane company, Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Saint-Roch-de-L’Achigan, Que. Three employees of a propane distribution business remain unaccounted for one day after an explosion and fire north of Montreal. View image in full screen
Firefighters work the scene after an explosion at a propane company, Thursday, January 12, 2023 in Saint-Roch-de-L’Achigan, Que. Three employees of a propane distribution business remain unaccounted for one day after an explosion and fire north of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Quebec’s workplace safety board says a fatal explosion earlier this year at a fuel distributor might have been avoided had proper safety procedures been followed.

The board, known as the CNESST, released its report today on the explosion that killed three people on Jan. 12 at Propane Lafortune in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal.

Board inspector Annie Lépine says a welder was sealing cracks in a fuel tanker truck when sparks from his tool came into contact with gas vapour.

The explosion and ensuing fire killed the welder, Christophe Paradis, 26, and two secretaries working in an adjacent office, Celine Pilon, 65, and France Desrosiers, 65.

Board inspector Martin Rondeau says the company and the welding contractor should have verified that the tanker was empty of fuel before work started.

Rondeau says the risk of danger was increased because the welding was being done indoors.

The CNESST says its legal department is analyzing the inspection report to determine whether the board should issue fines.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

