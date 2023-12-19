Incident in Kitchener involving axe being investigated as ‘hate-motivated’: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police say that a weekend incident involving an axe at a home in Kitchener is being treated as a “hate-motivated crime.”

Initially, police reported that they were called to a home near Karn Street and Belmont Avenue after it had been reported that a man had an axe.

According to a release, the victim was approached by a man and they exchanged words.

The stranger then left the scene and came back with axe before continuing the altercation, according to police, who say he fled the scene before officers arrived.

The officers were able to track him down before arresting him.

A 52-year-old man was charged with assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and break and enter.

Police have since issued a second release to say that they are treating the incident as a hate-motivated crime and that its equity, diversity, and inclusion unit has been called in to assist in the investigation.

A police spokesperson told Global News that “racial slurs directed at the victim” led to the designation.