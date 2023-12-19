Saskatoon Lighthouse residents to be moved out of building after SHC purchase

Saskatchewan Housing Corporation has bought the Lighthouse in Saskatoon and will be transitioning current residents to alternate housing options over the next two to three years.

Approval of the sale for the building was given by the Court of King’s bench on Monday, with the corporation taking possession on Jan. 5.

“Through this investment, we are providing safety and stability for Lighthouse tenants,” said Gene Makowsky, Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC).

“We want to ensure all people who currently reside at that location continue to have access to services and supports that help maintain their connection to housing as we work with them to transition to alternate accommodations in the community.”

The corporation said once alternate housing and support services are in place, SHC will sell the property.

Admissions to the Lighthouse are being stopped, with the province saying that supportive housing units already announced and possible future programming and services will be available at the current location or a new location.

Emergency shelter spaces at the Lighthouse were transitioned out of the building and handed over to other organizations back in November 2022, but 58 self-contained rental suites and 59 supportive suites were still being offered through the building with other service providers.

“SHC continued to have a registered financial interest in the building through a forgivable loan. By purchasing the property, SHC maintains ownership of the building as service providers transition services and supports to alternate locations in the community, and all current residents have the time and support to move to housing that is appropriate for their needs over the next two to three years,” SHC said.

