Canada

Ottawa to outline details of electric vehicle regulations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 19, 2023 7:38 am
Auto report shows Canada faces declining EV interest, despite push to boost sales
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will outline on Tuesday the details of his plan to eventually phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles in Canada.

The electric-vehicle sales mandate regulations will be published later this week.

They will set a course to require auto manufacturers to ensure at least one-fifth of the vehicles they offer for sale in 2026 are fully electric or plug-in hybrids.

‘The future is electric’: Guilbeault points to Volkswagen EV plant as clean energy investment example
That will increase to three-fifths by 2030 and then by 2035, all of the vehicles offered for sale in Canada will need to be zero-emission vehicles.

In the first three months of this year, about one in 10 of new vehicles registered were electric.

Automakers that come up short for their sales requirements will be able to cover the difference by buying credits from others who exceed their targets or by investing in charging stations.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

