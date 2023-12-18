More Atlantic Canadians travelling now than pre-pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Atlantic branch of the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) said it is experiencing a full travel recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s a really good time to be booking travel and to be thinking about going down south just because there’s so many more options for Atlantic Canadians,” Julia Kent, a CAA spokesperson, said.

Porter and Lynx both announced plans to add flights to Fredericton in 2024, and Kent said there are more direct flights at lower prices this year. However, cost of living continues to rise, meaning that many other travel-related costs have risen.

“The cost of living is not influencing the travel sector, if anything people are travelling just as much or more,” she said.

Pandemic impacted travel

Cherone Phillips and her sons came to Fredericton International Airport on their way to New York to visit her mother for Christmas. Phillips said she’s been travelling more since the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mask-free is always better,” she said.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Suzanne Dudziak was at the airport on her way to Toronto. She said she travelled more this past year, and noticed a change in prices.

“I almost feel that it’s been doubled, pre-COVID, absolutely,” she said.

Phillips said it was very difficult to afford flying with two children.

“I’m a single parent, so having to foot the bill is always an issue,” she said. Her brother helped pay for this trip.

Steve Kee lives in Cap-Pelé and plans to winter for a month in Florida this year for the first time. He said the price of travel is not a huge concern for him.

“It’s a huge upgrade on some of the winter in New Brunswick in February and early March.”

He’s not alone — Kent said CAA Atlantic is experiencing a higher volume now than it was before the pandemic.

“People are seizing the day and are excited to get to a warm destination, so they’re going ahead and doing that,” she said.