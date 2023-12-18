Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign all-star guard to one-year deal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 18, 2023 2:13 pm
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed all-star guard Pat Neufeld to a one-year contract extension, the Canadian Football League club announced Monday.

Neufeld was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The six-foot-six, 311-pound Regina, Sask., native is entering his 11th season with the Blue Bombers and 13th in the CFL.

He started 17 regular-season games last season and was named a league all-star for the third time in his career.

The Blue Bombers finished first in scoring in 2023 and Neufeld was part of an offensive line that helped Brady Oliveira rush for a league-best 1,534 yards.

Neufeld, who turns 35 on Dec. 26, also started in Winnipeg’s West Final win over the B.C. Lions and Grey Cup loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

