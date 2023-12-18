‘Saved their neighbour’s life’: Saskatoon students receive Award of Merit

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) recognized three Saskatoon civilians Monday for their efforts in helping a tenant out of a burning home in November.

Avery Chubb, Georgia Vanderlinde and Quinn Hogan received the honours from SFD fire chief Morgan Hackl.

The group was on their way home from playing basketball in Martensville, Sask., when they noticed thick black smoke coming from outside the home. “The first instinct was we have got to check this out, we have to see what’s happening there.” Chubb said.

In a flash, they called 9-1-1 and informed dispatch there was one woman inside of the house. They were instructed to get her out of the home.

The trio went inside and spoke with the woman whom they say was asking them to save her cats. Georgia went upstairs to look for the cats but didn’t find any. Quinn and Avery helped the woman grab a coat and her purse and took her outside to comfort her before Georgia joined them.

“We just had to watch and hope the fire department got the cats out, which they all did.” Chubb added.

“We were concerned about the cats, and we were comforting the women because it was her house, she was crying, obviously. She was there on her own.”

Chief Hackl got to meet the group for the first time at the ceremony Monday and was surprised by their age. “When I heard residents, I thought they were going to be a different age category.” Hackl said.

The three are all seniors at Marion M. Graham Collegiate.

“This incident is a shining example of when ordinary civilians become extraordinary neighbours,” says Chief Hackl. “The quick actions of these three individuals undoubtedly saved their neighbour’s life. We commend these selfless individuals for their exemplary actions and commitment to safety.”

“At SFD, we care deeply about the community, and we serve to protect the life and safety of all residents in Saskatoon, but we know we can’t do this alone.”

Chubb added this was his first time calling 9-1-1.

After the fire, the woman’s daughter went to Reddit to try and find the group. She gifted them Amazon gift cards as appreciation for their efforts. “We’re very grateful,” Chubb said.

“We hope they are doing good.”

The fire station was filled with family and friends of the tree teens. “My family is super proud of me; my grandparents are quite happy with the outcome.” Hogan added.

The trio found out they would be receiving the award roughly three weeks ago. “We were like in class and then ‘the fire department is calling me!'” Vanderlinde said.

The fire occurred on November 13th on the 100 block of Zeman Crescent. Press releases from that day say SFD was dispatched at 3:44 p.m. for a structure fire. Three fire engines, one rescue unit, a ladder truck and the Battalion Chief were dispatched.

Upon arrival, crews reported a two-story house engulfed in flames. Crews quickly got to work on extinguishing the exterior fires.

At 3:52 p.m. reports say the neighboring house caught fire, and crews began working on the exterior flames to limit exterior damage. At 4:12p.m., crews worked their ways inside the homes due to the damage the fires caused on both homes. Crews began monitoring hazards inside the homes including an inground pool and chimney at risk of collapsing. At 4:36 p.m., crew reported the chimney did collapse, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control at 4:42 p.m.

Fire investigators on scene stated the fire started between the two structures outside. $500,000 of damages were caused at the first house and the neighboring house had $250,000 worth of damages.

No occupants were inside the house when SFD arrived. The five cats were rescued from a home after the fire was brought under control.

A follow-up report issued Nov. 14th stated the cause of the fire was still unknown.

When asked if they would ever pursue a career in firefighting, the teens were on the fence. “Well after all this it was kind of a thought in the back of my head, I thought ‘I did pretty good in there like this could be awesome’.”

They received Chief Hackl’s blessing.

“They should probably consider a role in the fire service.”