Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Saskatoon will receive 2 additional ambulances to combat call volumes

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 11:54 am
According to a release from Medavie Health Services West, two new ambulances will be available in Saskatoon and one new paramedic. View image in full screen
According to a release from Medavie Health Services West, two new ambulances will be available in Saskatoon and one new paramedic. Global News / Files
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon is set to receive two 24-hour ambulances and an additional community paramedic as part of medical services funding from the government of Saskatchewan.

According to a release from Medavie Health Services West, the ambulances will be available seven days a week and the paramedic will operate 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Over the past five years, the city has experienced a 33 per cent increase in EMS call volumes and longer response times.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

“As a health solutions partner, receiving these increased resources will continue to provide the residents of Saskatoon with timely and appropriate high-quality care,” chief operating officer Gerry Schriemer said.

Schriemer said the deployment plans are still being finalized and the ambulances could be seen as early as January.

Trending Now

Funding for the ambulances is being taken from a $700,000 government commitment in 2023-24 to help address demands for EMS services in the city.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are committed to ensuring Saskatchewan patients have the access they need to emergency medical services in health crisis situations,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “This increase in ambulance and paramedic capacity for the Saskatoon area will improve response times to 911 calls and better balance the workload for our paramedics.”

More on Health
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices