Canada

Most popular baby names in Ontario released for 2022

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted December 18, 2023 12:50 pm
Olivia holds on to the top spot as the most popular baby name for a girl in Ontario for the 14th consecutive year. Noah is the top name for a boy. View image in full screen
Olivia holds on to the top spot as the most popular baby name for a girl in Ontario for the 14th consecutive year. Noah is the top name for a boy. AP Photo/Eric Gay,
The list of the most popular baby names in Ontario was released Monday.

For the 14th consecutive year, Olivia holds the top spot in the province, while Noah sits atop the list on the boys’ side.

Chloe cracks the top 10 for the first time, tied with Isla at number seven.

In Guelph, Amelia is number one, followed by Charlotte, and Olivia and Evelyn are tied for third place for most popular girls’ names.

Jack and Liam share the top spot for most popular boy names in the Royal City.

William and Hudson are tied for second place and third place is a four-way tie between Theodore, Henry, Thomas and Maverick.

You can view the full Ontario list online.

