Paralyzed B.C. man has hopes in stem cell treatment for recovery journey

A paralyzed B.C. man has hopes that stem cell treatment will help him regain sensation and movement in his body.

On July 21, 2021, Cameron Thompson, 25, was swimming at Puntledge River in Courtenay, B.C., on Vancouver Island. He dove into the water head first and ended up severing his spinal cord.

“That day when I dove into the water, I knew instantly that I had become paralyzed,” he told Global News.

“I just thought, I don’t want to choke on water so I just held my breath thinking I would hold it until I passed out.”

Thompson’s friends then were able to pull him out of the water and called 911.

“I remember everything until I got into the ambulance,” he said. “And then I woke up the next day in Vancouver.”

Thompson had lost the majority of the functions of his body, except partial movement to his shoulders and arms.

“Super thankful for my friends … without them I would have floated down the river,” Thompson said.

The Thompson family has created an online fundraiser, hoping to raise $50,000 for stem cell treatment at BioXcellerator.

According to BioXcellerator, the company is recognized as a global leader in treating a wide range of conditions based on 25 years of clinically-based research with stem cell therapy.

With the stem cell treatment, Thompson hopes to reduce his nerve pain which will boost his immune system and could help him regain sensation and movement in his body.

Thomson said his recovery journey so far has been a tough road to travel but he has not let the injury affect his mindset and outlook on life.

“I have the same outlook on life … I have hard days thinking about what life could have been. But, day by day, things get easier. I understand there will always be struggles with life. Other people have it worse so you just deal with what you got,” he said.

In terms of a possible future career, Thompson said he is focusing on investments and the stock markets.

“I want other people that have spinal injuries to know there are things that can help them and there are people that understand what they are going through,” Thompson said.

“Reaching out and talking can make a really big difference.”

Global News spoke with Cameron’s mother who said the road has been tough, but she is very hopeful for the stem cell treatment.

“Even if it partly works, it will be amazing,” said Christina Thompson

“It’s a blessing. The fundraiser is just for the treatment. If we could raise the money it would be a godsend.”

She said none of the costs would be covered by the government.