Aggressive winds, heavy rains forecasted for Maritimes on Monday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Weather warnings are in effect throughout the Maritimes as strong winds and heavy rains are expected to pass through the region on Monday.

According to a wind warning statement from Environment Canada, “very strong wind gusts that may cause damage” are expected in New Brunswick’s Grand Maanan and Charlotte County and in Nova Scotia’s Digby, Yarmouth, and Shelburne counties from Monday morning into the evening.

In New Brunswick, winds are expected to reach up to 80 kilometres per hour with higher gusts over the province’s Fundy region. In Nova Scotia, more aggressive winds are forecasted with speeds reaching 120 kilometres per hour or higher projected from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” the weather statement from Environment Canada read. “Utility outages may occur.”

“Exterior seasonal decorations should be secured.”

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the intensifying winds, a large area of rain is expected to spread across both provinces Sunday night into Monday morning.

Special weather statements have been released in addition to the wind warnings, suggesting that heavy rains will persist across both provinces into Tuesday morning and “likely peak” on Monday evening.

In Nova Scotia, rainfall amounts are expected to range between 50 and 70 millimetres.

“Large waves and storm surge, will produce higher than normal water levels along the Atlantic coast near high tide at midnight Monday night and again near noon on Tuesday,” the special weather statement for Nova Scotia said.

New Brunswick’s Fundy and southwestern regions can expect up to 80 millimetres of rain, with 25 to 50 millimetres projected for the rest of the province.

In response to the forecast, Nova Scotia Power said they’re activating their Emergency Operations Centre on Monday morning at 9 a.m.

In a release, the electric utility said they are working alongside Nova Scotia’s Emergency Management Office and crews are being positioned in communities to respond to any potential outages.

We're activating our Emergency Operations Centre Monday morning, (Dec 18) ahead of the high winds and rain expected to hit the province. Crews are being positioned in communities across NS, so they are ready to respond quickly, when it’s safe to do so. More info:… pic.twitter.com/D6asQNc3sU — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) December 16, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Drover, a storm lead for Nova Scotia Power, said his team has been monitoring weather forecasts for the last few days in order to coordinate a storm response.

“Based on those forecasts we are expecting something very similar to last Monday, with rain and high winds for long durations across much of the province,” Drover said in a statement.

“High winds can cause trees to come into contact with power lines damaging equipment and causing power outages.”

Drover added that sustained high winds can occasionally interfere with restoration efforts, as crews are forced to “stand down” when winds reach 80 kilometres per hour.