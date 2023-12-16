Okanagan fire departments hoping for sparkle, not sparks this holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

Be ‘firesmart’ this holiday season.

That’s the message local fire departments are urging as they hope Christmas is filled with sparkle and not electrical sparks or fire.

According to a federal website, nearly 800 fires between 1999 and 2008 were caused by candles — most often during holidays and special occasions. During that period, each year had an average of eight deaths and 115 injuries.

“Don’t forget about safety during the flurry of activities that lead up to the holiday season,” said Paul Johnson, fire prevention officer with the Kelowna Fire Dept.

Peterborough Fire Services share tips on how to have a safe holiday season

“Many of the fires we deal with during the holidays are avoidable and we can reduce the risk of these fires by following simple safety tips. These simple reminders can make a big difference in ensuring a safe holiday season.”

One of those tips, says Osoyoos Fire Rescue, is ensuring candles are placed at least one foot away from flammable materials, and snuff them out when leaving home or going to bed.

Some tips from local fire departments are below.

Ensure smoke alarms are operational

Keep candles out of reach of children and pets

Keep a watchful eye on items being cooked

Have a lid nearby to smother pan fires

Use non-candle or LED candles for décor items

If you use real candles, ensure the flame never exceeds the rim

For Christmas trees, use an artificial, non-combustible tree

For real trees, ensure it’s fresh with green needles that do not fall off when touched

Water the tree daily.

Place the tree at least three feet away from heat sources

Only use lights that have a “CAN” or “ULC” stamp

Replace light strings with worn or broken cords

Never exceed the maximum number of strand connections.

Never use lit candles for decorations

Always turn off tree lights before leaving or going to bed

Get rid of dried-out trees immediately

Dry Christmas tree vs. well-watered Christmas tree

The fire department says it’s also noticed an increase in fireworks during the holiday season, especially on New Year’s Eve.

In some Okanagan locations, like Kelowna, fireworks are banned year-round.

“The last thing police, bylaw or fire department officials want to do is issue tickets for fireworks violations on New Year’s Eve,” said Johnson. “We want everyone to have a safe festive season, we don’t want to be the New Year’s Grinch.”