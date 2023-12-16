Menu

Canada

63-year-old Nova Scotia man dies in collision on Highway 103

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 16, 2023 4:05 pm
A Nova Scotia man died early today after his car collided with a sport utility vehicle on Highway 103.

RCMP say they arrived at the crash site about 60 kilometres west of Halifax at around 1 a.m.

Investigators say the driver of a Suzuki SX4 travelling westbound veered over into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Ford F150.

The driver and sole occupant of the Suzuki, a 63-year-old man from Musquodoboit Harbour, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lone passenger of the Ford, a 52-year-old Dartmouth man, suffered serious injuries, while the driver, a 60-year-old East Preston man, was not injured.

Highway 103 was closed for several hours and has since reopened.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2023.

