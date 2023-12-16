Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Dream kitchen’ in the cards for $1 million Hamilton lottery winner

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 1:43 pm
Lateres Webster of Hamilton picked up $1 million in the Oct.14, 2023 Lottario draw. View image in full screen
Lateres Webster of Hamilton picked up $1 million in the Oct.14, 2023 Lottario draw. OLG
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Lateres Webster of Hamilton, Ont., says some of the cash from her first big lottery win is earmarked for a kitchen renovation.

Webster, who typically plays Lotto Max, 6-49 and a couple of instant-win games, says she learned of the big win after her son checked some tickets during a trip to a local store.

“I asked him to check my ticket for me. He came home and said, ‘Mom, you won!'” Webster recalled.

“I didn’t believe him. I looked up the winning numbers on OLG.ca to confirm and I almost fainted!”

Webster plans to do some home renovations and to share her winnings with her kids.

“I will enjoy planning my dream kitchen,” she smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Anna’s Lottery Stop on King Street in Hamilton.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Torontonian wins largest jackpot in Lotto 6/49 history'
Torontonian wins largest jackpot in Lotto 6/49 history
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices