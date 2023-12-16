‘Dream kitchen’ in the cards for $1 million Hamilton lottery winner

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Lateres Webster of Hamilton, Ont., says some of the cash from her first big lottery win is earmarked for a kitchen renovation.

Webster, who typically plays Lotto Max, 6-49 and a couple of instant-win games, says she learned of the big win after her son checked some tickets during a trip to a local store.

“I asked him to check my ticket for me. He came home and said, ‘Mom, you won!'” Webster recalled.

“I didn’t believe him. I looked up the winning numbers on OLG.ca to confirm and I almost fainted!”

Webster plans to do some home renovations and to share her winnings with her kids.

“I will enjoy planning my dream kitchen,” she smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Anna’s Lottery Stop on King Street in Hamilton.