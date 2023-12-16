Winnipeg police nab armed carjacking suspect following high-speed pursuit

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they arrested a suspect in connection with an armed carjacking in the 500 block of Corydon Avenue.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was leaving his vehicle at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 when a man brandishing a handgun with his face partially concealed approached him.

The suspect demanded the keys to the vehicle and the man’s personal property.

Police say a physical struggle ensued which resulted in the suspect firing at the man, narrowly missing him and striking the vehicle.

The suspect then fled in the stolen vehicle and the victim called the police.

Police say officers saw the vehicle being driven near Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled at a dangerously high speed.

With the help of the Flight Operations Unit (Air 1) officers tracked the vehicle to a surface parking lot in the 700 block of Watt Street after a twenty-minute pursuit.

The suspect was taken into custody and no juries were reported due to the carjacking.

Police say officers seized a folding knife and cocaine with an estimated street value of $1,500 from the suspect. The firearm was not recovered.

A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was remanded into custody facing multiple charges.