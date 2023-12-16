Menu

Politics

Eglinton LRT could open next September according to TTC budget documents

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted December 16, 2023 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'Transportation Minister weighs in on LRT delays'
Transportation Minister weighs in on LRT delays
WATCH: Ontario's Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said he is “not happy” with the ongoing Eglinton Crosstown LRT delays.
New documents from the TTC’s 2024 budget planning show the Eglinton LRT could open next September.

The report, which breaks down operating and capital budgets for next year, included costs for the Eglinton Crosstown line and Finch West LRT line “based on a planned Revenue Service date of September 2024.”

The report did also note, however, that staff said this was subject to change.

Construction on the LRT began more than ten years ago, with an anticipated opening date initially planned for September 2021.

The transit line has continually faced delays and deficiencies, leaving taxpayers with no clear timeline on when trains will start rolling.

Earlier this month, the Ford government was facing calls to fire Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster after the head of the provincial transit agency said he was “not going to guess” when the Eglinton Crosstown would be fully operational.

The budget documents also included a recommendation from staff that TTC fares remain unchanged in 2024, citing “the impact current economic conditions have on customers.”

The TTC needs $2.57 billion to run the city’s transit system next year, staff said.

— with files from Isaac Callan and Colin D’Mello

