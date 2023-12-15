Menu

Canada

A look at sustainable gifting options this holiday season in Lethbridge

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 7:50 pm
It can be the most wasteful time of the year and, with material gifts always the go-to option during the holiday, one Lethbridge organization says there are more sustainable options to giving personalized gifts with little to no waste. Sarah Jones has more.
If you’re looking to show some kindness to mother earth this holiday season, Environment Lethbridge has some sustainable gifting ideas.

As part of its 2023 online Green Gifting Guide, they’re providing tips to prevent people from giving away stuff that’s destined to end up in the landfill.

“Christmas tends to come with an overwhelming amount of wrapping, boxes and packaging, and this is just some ideas that can cut down on some of that,” Environment Lethbridge executive director Kathleen Sheppard said.

While the holidays can be a challenging time to be sustainable, a little creativity can go a long way she said. Sheppard suggested experiences, tickets and classes can be a great alternatives to the Christmas gift norm.

In fact, CASA’s education manager Courtney Faulkner explained that even outside the holidays, their workshops and classes are always a popular gifting option.

“It’s a great way to spend time with a loved one,” said Faulkner. “Maybe you take the class together? I’ve taken a clay wheel class with my mom, and it was super fun.

“We have one-time workshops, and we also have six- to eight-week classes that you can take.”

CASA offers a variety of classes starting in January for ages 6 and up that include textiles, painting, and pottery.

In addition, the gift guide said that you can never go wrong going with a homemade gift.

Color Me Mine, a paint your own pottery studio, has seen an increase in drop-ins looking to make something one-of-a-kind this season.

Cj Jans, an art studio assistant, said they’ve been welcoming Christmas parties, families and groups of friends to try their hand at something new this holiday.

“When we create, it’s really special because nobody has ever created something like that ever,” said Jans.

“Every single brush stroke is your own, so you can really gift it to somebody knowing that it’s from the heart, super special and absolutely meaningful for years to come.”

Sheppard said that sentiment comes back to the heart of the holidays.

“We all look back and remember that Christmas where we went skating as a family or something like that, as opposed to the toys or what have you, so it’s just an opportunity to build some of those memories.”

For more ideas on a sustainable Christmas, the 2023 Green Gifting Guide can be found on the Environment Lethbridge website.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

