Metro Vancouver gas prices at lowest of the year

Gas stations in Metro Vancouver will be busy on Friday as prices are the lowest they’ve been all year.

Gas prices fell overnight to hover around $1.65 a litre at most stations around the region.

One station in Surrey even dropped as low as $1.57 Thursday night but has now raised the price back to $1.69

Petroleum expert Dan McTeague said the prices will stay around this benchmark at least until Christmas.

“We could see it bump after that and that’s only because markets are confused,” he told Global News. “Some are worried about supply.”

McTeague said this year’s low mirrors what happened in 2022 but does warn that in the new year, the cost of fuel is expected to rise back up.