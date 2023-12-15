Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Metro Vancouver gas prices at lowest of the year

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 15, 2023 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Gas prices hit lowest mark of year in Metro Vancouver'
Gas prices hit lowest mark of year in Metro Vancouver
Gas prices have fallen to their lowest levels of the year in parts of Metro Vancouver. But one analyst says we shouldn't expect the reprieve to last very long.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gas stations in Metro Vancouver will be busy on Friday as prices are the lowest they’ve been all year.

Gas prices fell overnight to hover around $1.65 a litre at most stations around the region.

One station in Surrey even dropped as low as $1.57 Thursday night but has now raised the price back to $1.69

Click to play video: 'Critics, advocates weigh in on Canada’s cap-and-trade framework'
Critics, advocates weigh in on Canada’s cap-and-trade framework
Trending Now

Petroleum expert Dan McTeague said the prices will stay around this benchmark at least until Christmas.

Story continues below advertisement

“We could see it bump after that and that’s only because markets are confused,” he told Global News. “Some are worried about supply.”

McTeague said this year’s low mirrors what happened in 2022 but does warn that in the new year, the cost of fuel is expected to rise back up.

More on BC
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices