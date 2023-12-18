Menu

Okanagan weather: Clouds linger for the week before Christmas

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 18, 2023 12:49 pm
There is a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
There is a chance of showers Tuesday afternoon. SkyTracker Weather
Temperatures started the week with above-freezing daytime highs on Monday and mostly cloudy skies.

There is a chance of showers on Tuesday under cloudy skies with the valley bottom warming to around 4 C in the afternoon.

Some clearing could occur on Wednesday before clouds roll back in Thursday with a chance of showers by Friday.

Daytime highs will hover in mid-single digits for the rest of the week.

A mix of sun and cloud is headed for the region Saturday ahead of clouds returning Christmas Eve with the risk of some precipitation as highs linger a few degrees above freezing.

Christmas Day on Monday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a daytime high just above the freezing mark with similar conditions likely on Boxing Day, but a bit warmer.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

