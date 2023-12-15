Menu

Politics

House Speaker Fergus vows to regain MPs trust in apology for video tribute

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2023 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'House Speaker Greg Fergus faces calls to resign over controversial video'
House Speaker Greg Fergus faces calls to resign over controversial video
WATCH - House Speaker Greg Fergus faces calls to resign over controversial video
The Speaker of the House of Commons apologized once again on Friday for filming a video played at a partisan event, after a parliamentary committee called on him to show more contrition.

Speaker Greg Fergus says he made a “serious mistake” in recording a video in tribute to the outgoing interim leader of the Ontario Liberals.

He was wearing his ceremonial robes in the video, which was shot in his Parliament Hill office and played at the provincial party’s recent leadership convention.

Click to play video: 'West Island Black community standing by Greg Fergus amid video controversy'
West Island Black community standing by Greg Fergus amid video controversy
Trending Now

The procedure and House affairs committee said in a report released Thursday that there should be clearer guidelines for future Speakers about the impartiality of their role.

Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives and Bloc Quebecois MPs on the committee called for Fergus to resign, but Liberals and New Democrats, who held the majority, instead endorsed a call for him to apologize again and reimburse Parliament for resources used to film the video.

Fergus says his office is putting in place a “more rigorous” communications protocol, and reassured parliamentarians a situation like this would not happen again.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

