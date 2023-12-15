Menu

Canada

Bell, Telus now offering equal wireless access to Rogers on TTC as key deadline looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2023 11:29 am
Telus Corp. and Bell Canada customers now have wireless service in all TTC subway stations and additional tunnel areas after Rogers Communications Inc. expanded access for its own customers nearly a month ago.

The move comes ahead of next Wednesday’s deadline for Canada’s four major wireless carriers to reach commercial agreements for subway service over the long term.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne had ordered Rogers to grant its rivals access to its cellular network in Toronto’s subway earlier this fall while the companies continued to negotiate behind the scenes.

Rogers, Telus and Bell have been at loggerheads over the best technical approach, and financial terms, for the coverage since Rogers acquired the subway system’s cellular network from BAI Canada in April and pledged to build it out.

Trending Now

In September, Champagne handed down a decision that gave the carriers one month to reach a commercial agreement over wireless access on the TTC, or face a 70-day arbitration process to solve the matter.

Champagne’s office says all major wireless providers must offer full network access in every TTC station by June 2024.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

