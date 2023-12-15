Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Freeland meeting with finance ministers. What’s on the agenda? 

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 15, 2023 7:15 am
Click to play video: 'Canada poised for soft economic landing despite global volatility: Freeland'
Canada poised for soft economic landing despite global volatility: Freeland
WATCH: Canada poised for soft economic landing despite global volatility: Freeland – Nov 30, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting her annual meeting of federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto Friday.

The meeting will focus on economic growth, housing and affordability, according to a news release.

But the ministers are also expected to talk pensions after holding a special meeting last month to discuss Alberta’s intentions to create its own pension plan.

Click to play video: 'Canada launching consultations on housing builds inspired by war-time plan: Fraser'
Canada launching consultations on housing builds inspired by war-time plan: Fraser
Trending Now

 

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta has since paused its public consultations on a pension plan, however, a senior federal source says there will be discussion of pensions in today’s meeting.

The meeting comes as Canada continues to struggle with high inflation and high interest rates weigh on the economy.

At the same time, all levels of government are facing mounting pressure to address the housing crisis by finding ways to get more homes built, faster.

 

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices