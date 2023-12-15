Relatives of fatal Calgary shed fire victims express sorrow, frustration over tragedy

Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil for two of the three people who died in the garden shed fire in northwest Calgary early Monday morning.

They gathered Thursday night beside the burned remains of a shed that was on display in the parking lot of a home improvement store in Crowfoot Crossing.

While some Calgarians would spend upward of $1,000 for a similar shed to store their flower pots and lawn mowers, these three took to the shed for shelter from the cold and it proved to be the site of their deaths.

The remaining display sheds in the parking lot are now boarded up.

One of the people who passed away in the fire was Trent Rider, a 35-year-old father of three who grew up in Morley.

“He was a kind and loving person,” said Wanda Hunter, Rider’s mom. “He had a good sense of humour. Always watching out for other people especially his wife and his son.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Wanda Hunter, the mother of shed fire victim Trent Rider, at the Dec. 14 candlelight vigil for the three people killed in the Dec. 11 fire outside the Lowe’s story in northwest Calgary. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

She said Rider, her youngest child, had been addicted to drugs for the past three years and she had tried to get him into detox centres several times.

“I took them to the one in Stand Off and he stayed there for a while, but he said he wasn’t ready. He was scared of sober life. I know he wanted to quit. He was a really good boy, he never got into trouble. He was always funny and easy-going.”

Lisa Manywounds, a mother of four, also died in the fire. Her 24-year-old daughter Sabrina and Lisa’s ex-husband, Blaine Manywounds, were both at the vigil.

“She loves her kids,” said Manywounds while standing alongside his grieving daughter. “I was homeless about four years ago and I got put in the penitentiary because my addiction got the best of me and then I did a complete turnaround. I was hoping she would do the same.

Story continues below advertisement

“Addiction is a powerful thing to overcome and not everybody can do it. I pray for everybody out there that is cold and I hope that everybody can have their family members come home and overcome addiction,”

Sabrina Manywounds cried as she spoke of her mother who died in the fire. “She wanted to get out of this lifestyle. When somebody told me this happened, I didn’t want to believe it.”

Related News Questions unanswered after three people die in storage shed fire

Blaine said he’s been sober for 14 months now with the help of the outreach team at Fresh Start Recovery Centre.

“We are sick and tired of watching our people die on the streets of Calgary and other cities across Canada,” said Elder Alvin Manitopyes at the vigil “These tragic incidents are happening on a regular basis and much too often. Reconciliation is meaningless unless there is positive and effective action,”

Manitopyes called for a meeting with Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek to discuss the issue.

Global News has yet to identify the third victim of the fatal shed fire.

“We don’t have housing options that are culturally appropriate or focused on Indigenous peoples”

Calgary’s mayor says the city needs to do more to help people living rough, particularly members of the Indigenous community.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is an incredibly tragic loss for all of us. These are people that needed a place to live with dignity, couldn’t find it, and their lives ended as a result of it. So I’m saddened by this and yes, we absolutely need to do more,” Gondek said Friday morning on QR Calgary

She says any housing offer needs to come with supports.

“Some people are struggling with poverty, others have a disability, for some it’s a mental health issue, for some its addiction. You can provide any kind of shelter to somebody but if you’re not dealing with the root cause of what got them into the situation, they’re not going to be okay, and that’s what we’re not doing well right now.”

Calgary’s mayor says there are no housing options focused on Indigenous people in our city, and that’s a problem.

“Funding for housing or homelessness is either on nation or to a municipality. But it doesn’t focus on the fact that Indigenous peoples can travel between the two locations and they have every right and ability too. But we don’t have housing options that are culturally appropriate or focused on Indigenous peoples.”

Gondek says the city is working with First Nations leaders when it comes to the effects of the housing crisis on the Indigenous community.

Benji Hunter, Trent Rider’s cousin, pleaded with people at the vigil to reach out to their loved ones who may be living on the streets.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’d like to say to everybody that have family members on the streets go find your kids because the streets it ain’t the same any more. I have lived the streets all my life,” Benji said.

“Trent was a good kid. He travelled with us to powwows and he believed in his culture. He grew up in Morley. His mom took care of him. He was raised good. He followed his culture, took care of his family. He made sure everybody was fed and everybody was OK. It’s unfortunate that we had to lose them like this,” Benji said.

Robbie Daniels, Trent Rider’s brother-in-law and a member of SoberCrew, described himself as a recovering addict who has been homeless. He now spends his time helping unhoused people with his life experience doing outreach

“I work at the Alpha House. Trent came to the house trying to get help but he got turned away because they’re (at) full capacity and there is a waiting period. Being an addict, you don’t have patience. You can’t wait and even going into treatment you have to wait for six months and people die in between that time.”

Elder Alvin Manitopyes agreed there is a severe crisis currently happening in Calgary in respect to Indigenous homeless people who make up approximately 25 per cent of the homeless population.

“The three homeless shelters are at full capacity at this time of year and many of our people are being turned away. Some are banned for 90 days and even for six months which is too long of a period.”

Story continues below advertisement

According to Manitopyes, the Calgary Homeless Foundation distributes over $57 million to agencies and not one agency is an Indigenous organization

He said there are three Indigenous groups helping people on the streets in Calgary — SoberCrew, American Indian Movement and East Bear Clan — who organize regular street patrols in the city to provide frontline support to the Indigenous homeless people.

He said they give out food, clothing and personal care items, and also provide support by offering advice and referrals as well as cultural healing through drumming and singing.

“These three groups receive zero funding, and depend on donations,” said Manitopyes. “We recommend a strategy to have these three groups be provided with funding to be equipped with vehicles and cell phones so they can cover more areas in the city during the hours of darkness and especially during the cold winter months.”

Wanda Hunter is advising others to take care of loved ones are dealing with addictions.

“Although they’re suffering and fighting addictions, be there for them. help them as much as you can. And love them. They are still who they are. They are still our family. They’re still our son and husband. They’re still a brother. They’re still human.

“They’re still a loved one no matter what this addiction has put them through. You have to still love them through it all. I’d like more resources, especially for the Indigenous.”