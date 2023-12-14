Menu

Canada

Winnipeg’s Nutty Club is coming to an end heading into the new year

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 5:54 pm
Winnipeg's Nutty Club is shutting down in January 2024. The company behind the brand says it can't keep up with national competitors. View image in full screen
Winnipeg's Nutty Club is shutting down in January 2024. The company behind the brand says it can't keep up with national competitors. Randall Paul / Global News
It’s been over a hundred years since Scott-Bathgate Ltd. began operating in Western Canada, with its brand the Nutty Club becoming a stable in the region.

But in a release on Wednesday, the Winnipeg-based company announced it was shutting its business early next year. The Nutty Club brand, consisting of packaged candy, salted nuts and popcorn, will close down along with the rest of the company’s operations in late January next year.

In its release, the company noted that the decision to cease business was made because of the inability to sustainably operate it — especially without significant investments that would allow for an expansion in scale and scope, and to compete with national distributors.

“The company intends to work through its inventory to fill as many customer orders as possible over the coming weeks,” reads the release. “Employees have been provided with a combination of working notice and offers of severance based on their years of service as part of the transition, and vendors are in the process of being notified.”

