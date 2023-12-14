Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Deadline should be set to clear Canada’s immigration backlogs: committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2023 5:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Fewer Canadians supporting Canada’s immigration levels: poll'
Fewer Canadians supporting Canada’s immigration levels: poll
RELATED: Fewer Canadians supporting Canada's immigration levels: poll – Oct 31, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Members of the House of Commons immigration committee say the government should set a deadline to clear immigration application backlogs and appoint an ombudsperson to hold the department accountable.

The committee has released a substantial report on immigration backlogs that includes 40 recommendations to ease the waits for potential newcomers.

As of the end of October, the Immigration Department had more than 963,000 applications in the backlog, which represents 43 per cent of all applications in the system.

Click to play video: 'Canadian government details ‘improved’ immigration system in response to public demand'
Canadian government details ‘improved’ immigration system in response to public demand
Trending Now

The committee says the government should set a deadline to clear the backlog and allow people to see the status of their case online.

Story continues below advertisement

The committee is also echoing decades-long calls for an ombudsperson to oversee the department, supervise processing times and order changes as needed.

A majority of MPs on the committee is asking for more resources to be put toward processing applications and answering questions from applicants, though Conservatives said in an addendum to the report that more money would not solve the backlog problem.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices