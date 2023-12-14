Curious B.C. bear checks out inflatable snowman ornament

Send this page to someone via email

At this time of the year, many people like to check out the Christmas decorations in different neighbourhoods and that appears to be true for bears as well.

Global News viewer Lexi Verano shared a video showing the front door of her Port Coquitlam home.

It shows a young bear checking out an inflatable snowman on her doorstep on Tuesday.

The bear gives the snowman a nose-poke, a gentle swat and then a little bite on the snowman’s glove.

Appearing satisfied the inflatable Frosty proves no further threat to the bear, it saunters off.

According to WildSafeBC, “Bears are most active from April to November, but in milder climates, or where they are continuously finding food, bears may not go into their dens.”

