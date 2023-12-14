Menu

Curious B.C. bear checks out inflatable snowman ornament

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 5:31 pm
A Port Coquitlam woman was greeted with an unexpected surprise when she checked her security camera recently: a curious black bear who had wandered up to her front door to meet her inflatable outdoor snowman. In footage shared with Global News, the bear can be seen swatting at the decoration and even appears to give it a light bite.
At this time of the year, many people like to check out the Christmas decorations in different neighbourhoods and that appears to be true for bears as well.

Global News viewer Lexi Verano shared a video showing the front door of her Port Coquitlam home.

It shows a young bear checking out an inflatable snowman on her doorstep on Tuesday.

The bear gives the snowman a nose-poke, a gentle swat and then a little bite on the snowman’s glove.

Appearing satisfied the inflatable Frosty proves no further threat to the bear, it saunters off.

According to WildSafeBC, “Bears are most active from April to November, but in milder climates, or where they are continuously finding food, bears may not go into their dens.”

