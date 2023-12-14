Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Death toll among B.C.’s unhoused rising, hitting 342 people in 2022: Coroner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2023 5:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Gendered effects of a lack of housing'
Gendered effects of a lack of housing
While Canada's housing crisis affects everyone, a coalition of homelessness advocates argues housing and homelessness affect women and gender diverse people in more severe and complex ways. Global News Morning speaks with Khulud Baig of the Women's National Housing & Homelessness Network.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s Coroners Service says there’s been a sharp increase in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.

A statement from the coroners service says the deaths of 342 people experiencing homelessness were reported last year, an increase of almost 140 over the past two years.

The coroners service says there were 1,464 deaths of people who were homeless in B.C. in the period between 2015 and 2022, averaging about 183 deaths per year.

Click to play video: 'Take a tour of Vancouver’s first tiny shelters set to open next week'
Take a tour of Vancouver’s first tiny shelters set to open next week
Trending Now

Most of those deaths were in Vancouver, Victoria and Surrey, B.C., and 82 per cent of them were male.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the coroners service says the number of deaths has spiked significantly above the average between 2021 and 2022.

The service says the toxic drug supply has significantly contributed to the increase, with more than eight of every 10 deaths in the review classified as accidental.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.

More on Health
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices