Langley RCMP ask for public help in search for missing 10-year-old child

Langley RCMP is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 10-year-old child.

Atlas Moon was last seen at 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 13 in Langley, B.C. in the Brookswood area, 36 Avenue and 204 Street, police said. He was reported missing on Dec. 13.

He is 10 years old and four feet tall with long red hair and green eyes.

Moon was last seen wearing a teal jacket, sweatpants and black shoes.

Langley RCMP confirmed that search and rescue teams have also been called in.

Anyone with information about Atlas Moon is urged to contact Langley RCMP at 604 532-3200, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).