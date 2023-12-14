Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Manitoba health minister urges vaccination as respiratory viruses hit health-care system

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 4:54 pm
Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara (right) at a press conference on Dec. 14, 2023, discussing the province's outlook on respiratory virus vaccines. View image in full screen
Manitoba Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara (right) at a press conference on Dec. 14, 2023, discussing the province's outlook on respiratory virus vaccines. Arsalan Saeed / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Respiratory viruses are “putting an additional strain on an already strained health-care system,” Manitoba‘s health minister said Thursday.

“Flu is on the rise,” Uzoma Asagwara said at a press conference. “It seems to be hitting the system earlier this year than in prior years.”

The caution was made amidst calls for Manitobans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. According to Asagwara, vaccines don’t just protect the person taking them but also the “most vulnerable people in our families, in our communities, in our neighbourhoods, in our schools, (and) in our workplaces.”

The minister also noted that 240,000 Manitobans have been vaccinated or gotten their boosters against COVID-19 in the past few months.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said that number amounts to about 16 per cent of all Manitobans receiving the vaccine this year. The number is slightly above the average national COVID-19 vaccine uptake, according to Roussin.

Story continues below advertisement

“We really want to strive to get those numbers higher to ensure Manitobans are doing everything they can to stay healthy,” Roussin said.

Aside from COVID-19, Roussin said the seasonal influenza vaccination uptake was at 22 per cent across the province. For those over the age of 65, the rate of vaccinations was the highest compared with other cohorts.

We can expect transmission to increase, he said, over the next few weeks. Getting vaccinated would improve the body’s immune response, he noted.

Aside from vaccinations, Asagwara said people can do more to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. This includes wearing a mask and staying away from other people if someone isn’t feeling well. Regular handwashing can also make a difference, they said.

Trending Now

Another step the minister highlighted is to connect with health-care providers.

‘”We need to make sure that we continue to support these folks (health-care workers),” Asagwara said. “These are the folks that are making sure that the health-care system is functioning at its best. They recognize the strains on the system and the pressures that the system is dealing with.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba top doctor urges vaccination as flu and virus season nears'
Manitoba top doctor urges vaccination as flu and virus season nears
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices