Winnipeg police ask for help to find a man who may know why another died

Winnipeg police service (WPS) is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who may know the circumstances of a 63-year-old man’s death.

Late Dec. 1, police said officers heard about an “unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk on the north side of the St. Vital Bridge.”

Authorities said the man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

WPS said earlier that night, the man was at an establishment in the 700 block of Osborne Street North with a group of people.

Around 8:30 p.m., police said he left the business with a man between 50 and 60 years old, with longer light brown and grey hair and a beard. Officers said he was described as wearing a light-coloured shoulder satchel, flat cap and what could have been reading glasses.

Investigators said they would like to speak with the man because he might have information on the death of the 63-year-old.

Anyone who has information that might help, or video surveillance is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at204-986-6219, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.