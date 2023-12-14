Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

The Forks Market in Winnipeg to ring in New Year’s with day of celebrations

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 12:05 pm
FKILE - Winter activities at The Forks in Winnipeg. The Forks Market has lined up several activities for Dec. 31, 2023, as Winnipeg gets ready to ring in 2024. View image in full screen
FKILE - Winter activities at The Forks in Winnipeg. The Forks Market has lined up several activities for Dec. 31, 2023, as Winnipeg gets ready to ring in 2024. Walther Bernal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Several activities are planned for an upcoming New Year’s Day celebration at The Forks in Winnipeg.

The local market will ring in the new year with a number of activities set to take place on Dec. 31, including brunch, games, crafts, and even yoga. In a release on Thursday, the company behind the market, The Forks North Portage, said that the site will be operating on standard Sunday hours for the celebration.

“For those who have made it their resolution to have more fun, food, culture, and winter activities in 2024, New Year’s Day at The Forks will be the place to be,” said CEO Sara Stasiuk in the release. “We know people love spending time here with friends and family, so we’ve got a great lineup of activities to make the first day of the new year extra special.”

A list of activities include:

Story continues below advertisement
  • Synonym and Tallest Poppy Drag Brunch
  • Folklorama performances featuring Island Breeze
  • board games and crafts in the EQ3 Lounge
  • free yoga and mobility classes
  • music performances out by the Canopy Skating Rink
  • skating, cross-country skiing, and snowshoe lessons
  • storytime and drumming inside the teepee
  • family-friendly activities in the Agowiidiwinan Centre.
Trending Now

The activities are free to attend with a formal schedule expected to be posted on TheForks.com closer to New Year’s Day.

Click to play video: 'Ring in the new year with a Blues Brunch'
Ring in the new year with a Blues Brunch
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices