The Forks Market in Winnipeg to ring in New Year’s with day of celebrations

Send this page to someone via email

Several activities are planned for an upcoming New Year’s Day celebration at The Forks in Winnipeg.

The local market will ring in the new year with a number of activities set to take place on Dec. 31, including brunch, games, crafts, and even yoga. In a release on Thursday, the company behind the market, The Forks North Portage, said that the site will be operating on standard Sunday hours for the celebration.

“For those who have made it their resolution to have more fun, food, culture, and winter activities in 2024, New Year’s Day at The Forks will be the place to be,” said CEO Sara Stasiuk in the release. “We know people love spending time here with friends and family, so we’ve got a great lineup of activities to make the first day of the new year extra special.”

A list of activities include:

Story continues below advertisement

Synonym and Tallest Poppy Drag Brunch

Folklorama performances featuring Island Breeze

board games and crafts in the EQ3 Lounge

free yoga and mobility classes

music performances out by the Canopy Skating Rink

skating, cross-country skiing, and snowshoe lessons

storytime and drumming inside the teepee

family-friendly activities in the Agowiidiwinan Centre.

The activities are free to attend with a formal schedule expected to be posted on TheForks.com closer to New Year’s Day.