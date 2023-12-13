Downtown arena set to become ‘Slush Puppie Place’ pending Council approval

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s flagship arena will soon have a new name.

The city has worked out a long-term “naming rights” deal with a Quebec-based frozen treat company.

“I think I’m comfortable being known as the slush puppie council instead of the slush fund council,” said Kingscourt-Rideau Coun. Brandon Tozzo in response to the tentative deal between the city and Slush Puppie Canada, which is buying the naming rights to Kingston’s downtown sports and entertainment centre.

Pending council’s approval the Leon’s Centre sign will come down and “Slush Puppie Place” will be going up.

“It’s exciting it’s a $135,000 a year per year for fifteen years. It offers stability and it’s just a trusted family brand,” added Tozzo.

Slush Puppie Canada already had its name attached to a rink in Gatineau, the company’s home base, and home to the Gatineau Olympiques junior hockey team.

The company’s vice president, Scott Drouillard, said the company has a long history with family friendly venues and sports.

“Certainly a history with hockey across Canada nearly 50 years being associated with minor hockey and having that experience with Canadians coast to coast providing them an experience at the arena level,” said Scott Drouillard.

It would mark the end of the Leon’s naming contract, a five-year deal that paid the city $257,000 a year.

Prior to that, Rogers K-Rock paid $190,000 per year over 10 years.

The Slush Puppie deal pays considerably less, but City of Kingston CAO Lanie Hurdle said there are some differences with this new contract.

“Typically we would provide a suite at no cost to the naming rights holder. In this case, Slush Puppie has agreed not to take a corporate suite, which means a suite will be available for us to sell,” said Hurdle.

On the streets of Kingston there seems to be indifference to the name change.

“Slush Puppie Place, that’s kind of a …. it’s a very…very bland name,” said resident Magen Smith.

“Leon’s Centre, Slush Puppie Place…either way,” added Max Biezenski.

“Sounds a bit childish, Slush Puppie Place,” said Abby Bergeron.

As to when the name change takes place, from one logo to another, Hurdle says there is no exact date, but likely in January.

The decision is all subject to council’s final decision Dec. 19 to make Slush Puppie Place the home of the Kingston Frontenacs.