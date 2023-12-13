Menu

Crime

City of Lethbridge finalizes terms of new lawlessness taskforce

By Brandon Cassidy Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 8:46 pm
City of Lethbridge finalizes terms of new lawlessness taskforce
Rising concerns of crime in downtown Lethbridge have prompted the city to come up with a "lawlessness taskforce". Global's Brandon Cassidy investigates the task force and various solutions businesses and the municipal government have come up with.
Lawlessness has been a term used to describe the downtown core of Lethbridge in recent years, but that could all change now that city council has approved a new task force.

According to mayor Blaine Hyggen, the group was formed to address the ongoing challenges.

“The downtown businesses, the BRZ, had approached council with concerns of lawlessness in the downtown community. So, we definitely knew we needed to do something.”

For Sarah Amies, the executive director of the Downtown Business Revitalization Zone, actions speak louder than words.

“It’s too much talk and not enough action, and we’re very aware of that.”

With the time for talk over in the minds of the core of the city, action began. It started with the BRZ going to the mayor and city council.

“They wanted to be part of the solution, and not part of the problem,” Hyggen explained. “They said: ‘Well, how can we help?’”

New SCAN unit in Lethbridge aims to curb crime

The taskforce has a simple objective, as defined by the executive director of the BRZ, who started the idea for this taskforce.

“It is to basically identify the symptoms and the depths of lawlessness. Those behaviours and those impacts on our city,” Amies said.

But not everyone on the council believes that the long-term problems should be put on the back burner for more seemingly pressing issues in the short term.

“I’m going to continue to work for long-term permanent solutions, to mediate these issues,” said Belinda Crowson. “We need to solve homelessness as best we can. Every community is dealing with it.”

Provincial changes to address escalating crime in Alberta’s cities

During the second and third reading of the new task force terms and reference in city council, councilor Crowson had a few concerns.

“The terms of reference did not include Heart of our City, which is the city’s own advisory committee, and it’s formed of residents of downtown and businesses of downtown. It’s formed of organizations and individuals who understand the downtown.

“I thought it was quite an oversight for that group to be missed in the terms and references.”

Amies explained the task force is designed to support first responders, not replace them.

“It’s an opportunity for the city and its various stake holders to get together, to really address some of the issues that … have become quite difficult to deal with and live with on a daily basis in our downtown.”

The task force will be in place throughout the next year and city council will reconvene regarding the taskforce and its efficiency next December.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

