B.C. weather: Snowfall warnings for Rogers Pass, Sea to Sky Highway

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 7:07 pm
A map showing weather alerts for sections of B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. View image in full screen
A map showing weather alerts for sections of B.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Environment Canada
Snowfall warnings have been issued for a mountain pass in B.C.’s Interior plus the Sea to Sky Highway on the South Coast.

For the Interior, Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snow, up to 15 cm, the Rogers Pass section of the Trans-Canada Highway.

The pass, located between Salmon Arm and Golden, has an elevation of 1,335 metres. As of Wednesday afternoon, the road was clear, but 5 cm of snow is expected to fall before midnight with temperatures falling to -7 C overnight.

Click to play video: 'Red sky in the morning delights Global News viewers'
Red sky in the morning delights Global News viewers

Another 5-10 cm is projected for Thursday before it tapers off in the afternoon.

Slightly to the northeast, the North Thompson area is also under the same snowfall warning.

Along the South Coast, the Sea to Sky Highway could see snow from Wednesday evening to midday Friday.

Environment Canada is projecting 15 to 20 cm, courtesy of a frontal system that’s crossing the region.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec.12'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Dec.12

At Whistler, where the elevation is 674 metres, it was 1 C, though temperatures are expected to dip overnight to -1 C.

“Mixed rain and snow is forecast to change over to snow later this evening,” said the national weather agency.

“Total snowfall accumulation of up to 15 cm is possible for Whistler and up to 20 cm for the Sea to Sky corridor.”

