Contractor sought for bridge replacement near Sicamous, B.C.

While moving slowly, another step forward has been made regarding the replacement of the R.W. Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous, B.C.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced that it’s now looking for potential builders. The new bridge will be four lanes, along with a multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

However, ministry officials say improvements won’t be limited to just the bridge.

The project will also improve 2.5 kilometres of the Trans-Canada Highway, including four-laning nearly two kilometres between Old Sicamous and Silver Sands roads.

Other key parts of the project include upgraded intersections.

While no formal timeline has been given, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the mayor of Sicamous, Colleen Anderson, have been critical of delays, noting redevelopment approval happened in 2018.

The project is pegged at $224 million, with $91 million coming from the federal government.