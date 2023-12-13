Provincial funding coming to General General Hospital’s surgical program

Send this page to someone via email

Improvements are going to be made to the surgical program at Guelph General Hospital.

The hospital announced on Wednesday that it is receiving $475,744 in provincial funding.

$81,394 is coming from the Surgical Pathway Training Fund. It will be going to support the training costs of the hospital’s surgical services team.

“Funding to support the professional development of our team ensures we can continue to provide quality care, close to home,” Melissa Skinner, vice-president of Patient Services & Chief Nursing Executive, said in a statement.

The majority of the training is expected to be completed by Mar. 31, 2024.

$394,350 from the Surgical and Diagnostic Imaging Efficiency & Innovation Initiative will be used to improve the process and flow of the short stay and day surgery units and to support foreign exam management.

The funding is in addition to the $3.4 million that the hospital received earlier this year for the replacement of the hospital’s roof and exterior cladding.

The hospital said, in a news release, that restructuring and expansion work in the Emergency Department, emergency mental health and addictions services, is expected to begin in late 2024 pending Ministry of Health approval.

“Our building is certainly showing its age,” said Gavin Webb, vice president, finance & chief information officer. “While we continue to plan for a new hospital, there are immediate needs that require attention in the space we are in now.”