Is it worth a trip to the ED? Tips for parents when your kid’s feeling sick

Coughing, sneezing, stuffy noses and …struggling to breathe? Experts say when it comes to respiratory season, some symptoms are worth taking your kids to an emergency department (ED) for. Others, not so much.

Dr. Karen Gripp, medical director at Winnipeg’s Children’s Hospital Emergency Department, said she’s seen quite an uptick in little patients recently.

“In the emergency department specifically, we’re seeing numbers in the 170s,” she said. “Three weeks ago, I would have said 130s.” High volumes like this extend wait times, which Gripp said are about four to five hours long on average right now. But, if a child needed care right away, they would have priority.

These numbers are also akin to what was seen last year during what she called a “triple-demic,” when “COVID, the flu and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) were kind of all hitting at the same time.”

“We have a lot of new children,” Gripp said, “so and they haven’t been exposed to the viruses. We also have new parents who really haven’t been through what, for many of us, is a typical winter season.”

She added there was hope this year would be slower, but since it isn’t, KidCare Manitoba sent handouts to parents with some information on when, and when not to, go to an ED to treat your child.

The fact sheet was also sent around last year to mitigate unnecessary traffic into EDs. It lists what symptoms are, and aren’t, emergencies when it comes to breathing, fevers and vomiting or diarrhea, and provides resources for parents who aren’t sure where to go.

The handout also includes some prevention tips like staying home, washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, as well as wearing masks.

Gripp said when it comes to red flag symptoms, there are two to be on guard for. “One is trouble breathing, and the other is dehydration,” she said.

“Trouble breathing is not only fast breathing, but (having) a really hard time getting air in and out. When kids are using muscles they don’t normally use to breathe.” She said examples include when, “you can see that they’re really pulling in their ribs or sucking in their chest, (or) using their belly muscles.”

The KidCare face sheet also notes watching out for pale skin and blue lips, as well as wheezing.

On the note of dehydration, Gripp said kids often don’t drink as much when they’re feeling sick, but to keep on eye on how much they’re urinating. She said if a child hasn’t peed in 12 hours, that’s cause for concern.

“Focus on fluids,” and giving it to them in small amounts frequently, she said. “As long as they’re drinking, and getting the sugar and the salt that they need.”

She recommended Gatorade, Powerade, Pedialyte and similar brands. “Diluted apple juice is probably OK as well.” To make it a little more fun, Gripp suggested making these drinks into popsicles.

Among symptoms not to be concerned about — at least not for a while — is fever.

“Fever by itself is not dangerous. What we’re seeing with influenza (is) fevers easily lasting six to seven days. I would say don’t even worry about it until it hits that six to seven day mark.” She said temperatures of 40 to 41.7 C are pretty normal, and that it’s pretty rare to see anything above 42 C.

Otherwise, if a child isn’t struggling to breathe or dehydrated, there are ways to care for them from home.

Gripp said in addition to getting fluids into the little ones, “cancel activities, cancel gatherings, not go to school, not go to daycare, really stay home and kind of hunker down, let them sleep.

“(Treat) with Tylenol and Advil for fever control, but also pain control because they might have a sore throat or a headache, or their muscles hurt, and so forth. Keeping them comfortable is important.”

If a care provider isn’t sure where they should take their sick child, Gripp said to get in touch with a Health Links nurse. KidCare said the number to call is 204-788-8200, and of course, in an emergency, 9-1-1.

Gripp said another place to turn to is a walk-in clinic, family doctor, or urgent care.