A section of Highway 115 and Highway 35 south of Peterborough, Ont., is closed following a multi-vehicle pileup on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Transportation says all lanes are closed at Highway 115 and Highway 35 and Boundary Road.

There are unconfirmed reports of between 10 to 15 vehicles are involved in the collisions.

— More to come.