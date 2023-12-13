Hamilton to go ahead with Macassa Lodge redevelopment despite soaring costs

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton is moving ahead with a multi-million dollar expansion project for one of two long-term care facilities it owns and operates.

Councillors voted Wednesday to support upgrades to Macassa Lodge on Upper Sherman Avenue despite rising construction costs that moved the price tag to $50 million.

The 270-bed facility, which includes private, semi-private, and two-person rooms, had been earmarked for change following a June 2021 vote for a $27.8 million spend on improvements.

Last week, the Community Services Department revealed the new price tag citing construction industry costs and the addition of other components to complete a design as the reason for the $22.3 million bump.

The expansion includes adding 20 beds through the construction of a new ‘B’ wing before the demolishing of an aging ‘D’ wing that turned 69 years old in 2023.

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark says the project is critical at a time when there’s a backlog of 1,800 applicants for long-term care beds across the city.

“So we don’t have enough long-term care facilities in Hamilton, and it’s frustrating that we’re not seeing new ones being created,” Clark explained.

“While the province is encouraging hospitals to inject residents that are needing that type of acute care.”

It also comes days after Blackadar Continuing Care Centre in Dundas revealed a closure set for 2024, taking away close to 60 beds from the municipality.

The Macassa Lodge expansion will start in 2024, pending Ministry of Long-Term Care approvals.

The city will also be seeking out additional funding sources for the project.