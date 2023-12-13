Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Hamilton to go ahead with Macassa Lodge redevelopment despite soaring costs

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 8:24 pm
Hamilton has approved the redevelopment of long-term care facility Macassa Lodge. The property is one of two long-term care homes owned and operated by the municipality. View image in full screen
Hamilton has approved the redevelopment of long-term care facility Macassa Lodge. The property is one of two long-term care homes owned and operated by the municipality. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton is moving ahead with a multi-million dollar expansion project for one of two long-term care facilities it owns and operates.

Councillors voted Wednesday to support upgrades to Macassa Lodge on Upper Sherman Avenue despite rising construction costs that moved the price tag to $50 million.

The 270-bed facility, which includes private, semi-private, and two-person rooms, had been earmarked for change following a June 2021 vote for a $27.8 million spend on improvements.

Last week, the Community Services Department revealed the new price tag citing construction industry costs and the addition of other components to complete a design as the reason for the $22.3 million bump.

The expansion includes adding 20 beds through the construction of a new ‘B’ wing before the demolishing of an aging ‘D’ wing that turned 69 years old in 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark says the project is critical at a time when there’s a backlog of 1,800 applicants for long-term care beds across the city.

Trending Now

“So we don’t have enough long-term care facilities in Hamilton, and it’s frustrating that we’re not seeing new ones being created,” Clark explained.

“While the province is encouraging hospitals to inject residents that are needing that type of acute care.”

It also comes days after Blackadar Continuing Care Centre in Dundas revealed a closure set for 2024, taking away close to 60 beds from the municipality.

The Macassa Lodge expansion will start in 2024, pending Ministry of Long-Term Care approvals.

The city will also be seeking out additional funding sources for the project.

More on Politics
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices