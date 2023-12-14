Menu

Okanagan weather: Moisture risk decreases, mild air lingers

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted December 14, 2023 1:29 pm
Mostly cloudy skies linger to finish the week and head into the weekend. View image in full screen
The Okanagan weather forecast for the weekend features mostly cloudy skies. SkyTracker Weather
The regional forecast for Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, plus pockets of rain and snow sweeping through, as temperatures reach the mid-single digits in the afternoon.

Overnight, the mercury will dip to the freezing mark before rebounding on a cloudy Friday to around 3 C.

Saturday will see mostly cloudy skies, with that forecast lingering into Sunday before the day ends with some possible clearing and sunny breaks.

Daytime highs on both days will be around 3 to 4 C, with morning lows around the freezing mark.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger into the week before Christmas, with highs in the mid-single digits and a chance of flurries at times.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

