Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Debt to income ratio edges lower – but servicing costs at record highs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2023 11:37 am
Click to play video: 'Financial advisor on cutting costs, reducing debt and spending'
Financial advisor on cutting costs, reducing debt and spending
Financial advisor Angela Mercier gives us tips on looking at your budget, reducing costs and credit card use – Dec 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.

The agency says household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income in the third quarter fell to 181.6 per cent, on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from 181.9 per cent in the second quarter.

In other words, it says Canadians owed $1.82 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income in the third quarter.

Click to play video: 'Survey finds younger Canadians struggling under mounting debt'
Survey finds younger Canadians struggling under mounting debt
Trending Now

The result came as household disposable income rose 1.0 per cent, while credit market debt gained 0.8 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the household debt service ratio, measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income, was 15.22 per cent in the third quarter, up from 15.08 per cent in the second quarter, as debt payments grew faster than income.

The cost of borrowing has risen since the Bank of Canada started raising interest rates in 2022 in an effort to bring inflation back to its target of two per cent.

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices