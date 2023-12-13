Menu

Politics

Slush Puppie Place: New name for Kingston arena?

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 13, 2023 9:58 am
Frontenacs fall to Ottawa 67s at School Day Game
The Kingston Frontenacs dropped an overtime contest to the Ottawa 67s Wednesday for its annual School Day Game – Nov 29, 2023
Kingston’s downtown arena could have a sweet and syrupy new name if the venue’s latest naming rights partner is approved.

Slush Puppie Canada has made the winning bid to take over naming rights of what is currently called the Leon’s Centre, according to an announcement from the city and the Kingston Frontenacs on Wednesday.

That means with city council approval, the arena will become known as Slush Puppie Place.

“The Kingston Frontenacs are excited to work alongside the Slush Puppie team as the new naming rights partner at our home arena,” said Frontenacs’ general manager of business operations, Nicole Kemp, in a release.

“We believe that Slush Puppie will be a great partner for many years to come.”

The proposed 15-year agreement would see Slush Puppie Canada pay $135,000 per year for the naming rights, the city says.

City council will consider the new naming rights partner at its Dec. 19 meeting.

If approved, the new name will be in place by early 2024, according to the city’s release.

Kingston’s downtown arena opened in 2008 and is the home of the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League.

It has a seating capacity of 5,000 for sporting events and 6,700 for concerts.

More to come

 

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

