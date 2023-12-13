Menu

Money

Dollarama saw sales, profit surge in its third quarter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2023 9:16 am
The rise of Dollarama
With the rising cost of food, more and more shoppers are now getting their groceries at dollar stores. Retail expert Rocco Matteo joins Global’s Laura Casella to discuss this phenomenon, and what it could mean for consumers going forward – Sep 21, 2023
Dollarama Inc. reported its third-quarter profit and sales rose compared with a year ago and raised its guidance for comparable-store sales.

The retailer says it earned $261.1 million or 92 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Oct. 29, up from a profit of $201.6 million or 70 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Sales totalled $1.48 billion, up from $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year.

Global News Morning Market and Business Report – Sept. 9
Dollarama says the increase in sales was driven by growth in its total number of stores and increased comparable-store sales.

Comparable-store sales grew 11.1 per cent as the number of transactions rose 10.4 per cent and the average transaction size gained 0.6 per cent.

In its outlook, the company says it now expects comparable-store sales for its full year to grow 11 to 12 per cent, up from earlier expectations for growth of 10 and 11 per cent.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

