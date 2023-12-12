Guelph Storm acquire veteran defenceman from Kingston Frontenacs

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Storm have made a trade in hopes of addressing their depleted defence corps.

The Storm acquired 19-year-old left-shooting defenceman Thomas Budnick from the Kingston Frontenacs on Tuesday.

The Frontenacs will receive Sarnia’s second-round pick in 2026, Kitchener’s third-rounder in 2026 and Guelph’s 2027 third-round pick.

Budnick has one goal and 10 assists in 29 games this season with Kingston. The native of Petosky, Mich., is in his third OHL season after being selected by the Frontenacs in the third round (59th overall) in the 2020 Priority Selection.

Budnick’s arrival comes as the Storm are dealing with three defencemen with injuries and another, Michael Buchinger, at the Canadian Junior Team selection camp in Oakville.

The Storm return to the ice Wednesday night when they travel to Owen Sound to face the Attack. You can listen to the game on 1460 CJOY. The pre-game show begins at 6:45 p.m.,. then Larry Mellott will have the call starting at 7 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement