‘My biggest privilege’: Regina’s newest police chief ready for the challenge

It was a proud moment for Farooq Hassan Sheikh when he pulled on his Regina police uniform for the first time.

Sheikh was sworn in as the Regina police chief on Dec. 1, and he attended his first Board of Police Commissioners meeting Tuesday to look at the state of policing in the city.

“I’ve worked in many agencies and this is my biggest privilege as chief of police in Regina,” Sheikh said. “I’m just proud to wear the uniform, proud to be part of the team (and) proud to be working with some really great people.”

Sheikh has spent over 31 years in law enforcement, serving roles as part of the London Metropolitan Police and the West Midlands Police in the United Kingdom before working in the Alberta Sheriff’s Service as chief since 2021.

He said he is looking forward to furthering his relationship with the city and other officers to find out what is working and what isn’t in the Queen City.

“I want my staff to have a voice,” Sheikh said. “And it’s important for me to have an inclusive workforce. Everybody throughout the ranks — civilian and sworn-in — have a voice in the direction that we go moving forward.”

Sheikh recalled the many different policing jobs he has had over the years, but one stuck out to him more than the rest.

He said one of his favourite parts of the job working back home in the United Kingdom, was the thrill of driving a fast far or chasing down a criminal on foot.

“My priority as a cop is to reduce crime disorder,” he explained. “To increase trust and confidence — to arrest some bad people who have committed crimes and for us all to do a job that our friends and family are proud of.

“As chief, I need to understand what’s going on here in Regina. The plan is to engage with all my staff, meet key stakeholders, members of the public, and understand first what the members of the public want.”

Sheikh, however, did say change will take time.

“It’s important to not go into somewhere and change something overnight because it’s really important to know what’s working and what’s not working and understand what the staff want,” he said.

Sheikh is taking over as police chief from Evan Bray, who spent 28 years with the police and seven years as chief.

“Chief Sheikh is honoured to be serving the citizens of Regina and leading the incredible employees of the Regina Police Service,” Regina police board chair Jada Yee said in a recent press release. “His extensive work with diverse communities and his passion for collaboration will serve our city well.”