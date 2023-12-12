Menu

Canada

Canadian maple syrup production hits 5-year low due to unreliable weather

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2023 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'How Ontario’s mild winter is affecting its maple syrup'
How Ontario’s mild winter is affecting its maple syrup
WATCH - How Ontario’s mild winter is affecting its maple syrup – Feb 26, 2023
New figures from Statistics Canada show maple syrup production hit a five-year low in Canada this year, a trend the agency blames on severe storms and changing temperatures.

The numbers show Canadian maple producers harvested 47.4 million litres of syrup in 2023, down 40.1 per cent from 79.1 million litres the year before.

Production in 2022 was the highest recorded since the agency began tracking maple syrup statistics in 1924.

Production from Quebec, the country’s top supplier, was down by 41 per cent to 42.7 million litres, mostly due to an ice storm in late spring that resulted in lower yields.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick’s maple production dropped by 35 per cent and Ontario by 15 per cent, yielding a combined 4.7 million litres between them

Statistics Canada says the drops were partly driven by cold temperatures in Ontario and bad weather in New Brunswick.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

