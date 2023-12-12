Suspect wanted in shooting death of Winnipeg man

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody as officers with the Winnipeg Police Service search for a second suspect in the shooting death of a man last month.

Lawrence Evan Pruden, 27, was shot and killed on Nov. 5 by the 1800 block of Portage Avenue. Another 30-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital.

According to police, one of the suspects, 23-year-old Nathaniel Gatehouse-Gilchrist, was arrested on Monday and faces charges of second-degree murder and attempting to commit murder.

A second suspect, 21-year-old Bryce William Walker, is wanted on the same charges. He is described as five feet five inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

